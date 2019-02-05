Pakistani firms to attend Texworld fair

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A four-day fabric and garment exhibition will be held in Paris on February11 (Monday) to highlight challenges and solutions associated with Vietnam textile, garment, cotton, fiber, and trade agreement issues. Twenty-two Pakistani fabric companies will participate in the upcoming Texworld, Apparel Sourcing and Leatherworld fair and will showcase their products in exhibition. The exhibition will continue till Feb 14. Leatherworld Paris will contain tannery, as well as finished leather goods, ranging from leather garments to accessories such as bags, shoes and other fashion products.
ISLAMABAD: A four-day fabric and garment exhibition will be held in Paris on February11 (Monday) to highlight challenges and solutions associated with Vietnam textile, garment, cotton, fiber, and trade agreement issues. Twenty-two Pakistani fabric companies will participate in the upcoming Texworld, Apparel Sourcing and Leatherworld fair and will showcase their products in exhibition. The exhibition will continue till Feb 14. Leatherworld Paris will contain tannery, as well as finished leather goods, ranging from leather garments to accessories such as bags, shoes and other fashion products.