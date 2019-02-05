close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
February 5, 2019

Pakistani firms to attend Texworld fair

Business

A
APP
February 5, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A four-day fabric and garment exhibition will be held in Paris on February11 (Monday) to highlight challenges and solutions associated with Vietnam textile, garment, cotton, fiber, and trade agreement issues. Twenty-two Pakistani fabric companies will participate in the upcoming Texworld, Apparel Sourcing and Leatherworld fair and will showcase their products in exhibition. The exhibition will continue till Feb 14. Leatherworld Paris will contain tannery, as well as finished leather goods, ranging from leather garments to accessories such as bags, shoes and other fashion products.

