DIBL’s full-year profit up 57pc

KARACHI: Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited (DIBL) on Monday announced a 57 percent jump in its profit for the year ended on December 2018, over the previous calendar year.

A statement said the bank’s profit for the period under review reached Rs2.5 billion with earnings per share at Rs2.15 against Rs1.41 for 2017. Moreover, the bank’s net spread before provisions increased 26 percent, on the back of impressive growth in its financing portfolio by 28 percent closing at Rs153 billion.

It said the growth was witnessed across the corporate, SME commercial and consumer financing portfolio. The bank said it had also recorded robust growth in deposits 22 percent closing at Rs182 billion as compared to last year. In 2018, the bank also achieved a major feat by winning six awards globally including the coveted Pakistan Banking Awards in the “Best Emerging Bank” category, the statement said.