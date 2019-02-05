Govt urged to help boost citrus export

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA) on Monday urged the government to help open up market of Iran for exports of kinnow and other fruits. Talking to APP, PFVA Patron-in-chief Waheed Ahmed said that Pakistani traders have been facing problems in exporting fruits and vegetables to Iran. “If Iran issues us import permit, we have an Iranian market of 70,000 to 80,000 tonnes,” he added.