EFU Life launches Insurance Chatbot

KARACHI: EFU Life, the leading life insurance company in Pakistan, has been a pioneer in groundbreaking technology, and with the customers at the heart of everything that it does, becomes the first life insurance company in the country to launch a chatbot, ‘EFU LifeBot’, on the Facebook platform, a statement said on Monday.

‘EFU LifeBot’ is a virtual assistant fueled by machine learning to help provide automated responses and create better service experience for its clients. It allows customers to access their policy details, view and pay their policy premium online through debit or credit card.