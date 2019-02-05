close
Tue Feb 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 5, 2019

EFU Life launches Insurance Chatbot

Business

February 5, 2019

KARACHI: EFU Life, the leading life insurance company in Pakistan, has been a pioneer in groundbreaking technology, and with the customers at the heart of everything that it does, becomes the first life insurance company in the country to launch a chatbot, ‘EFU LifeBot’, on the Facebook platform, a statement said on Monday.

‘EFU LifeBot’ is a virtual assistant fueled by machine learning to help provide automated responses and create better service experience for its clients. It allows customers to access their policy details, view and pay their policy premium online through debit or credit card.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business