Shazia Syed elected OICCI president

KARACHI: Unilever Pakistan Limited Chief Executive Officer Shazia Syed has taken over as the President of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) for the 2019-term.

This was announced recently at the 159th Annual General Meeting of the OICCI held at the chamber. Standard Chartered Bank of Pakistan CEO Shazad G Dada, was elected unopposed as the Vice President, while the other elected members of the OICCI Managing Committee for 2019 were Citibank NA General Manager and CEO Nadeem Lodhi, GE International Operations Company President and CEO Sarim Sheikh, Meezan Bank Limited President and CEO Irfan Siddiqui, Nestle Pakistan MD Freda Yahan Duplan, Novartis Pharma Pakistan CEO Imran Rasheed, Procter & Gamble Pakistan CEO Sami Ahmed, Shell Pakistan MD Haroon Rashid, and Siemens (Pakistan) MD Helmut von Struve.