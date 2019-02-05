Progress on dams reviewed

LAHORE: The Implementation Committee on Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams (ICDBMD) reviewed progress of the projects during a meeting on Monday.

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda/ICDBMD) Chairman Muzammil Hussain presided over the meeting. Other officials attended the meeting. ICDBMD chairman expressed satisfaction over the progress for early commencement of construction work on Mohmand dam hydropower and Diamer Basha dam projects.

Hussain said the implementation committee, in coordination with all stakeholders, contributed towards the national cause of developing water reservoirs in the country. Detailed presentations were made on the progress achieved on Mohmand and Diamer Basha dams. The participants were also briefed about the financial plans of the two projects.

The meeting was informed that the procedure for procurement of civil and electro-mechanical works for Mohmand dam hydropower project is continuing in accordance with Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules and Pakistan Engineering Council provisions. Once the evaluation of the technically responsive joint venture’s financial bid is finalised culminating into award of the contract, the contractor is likely to mobilise in March, whereas preliminary works by WAPDA have already commenced.

The meeting was further informed that the procurement of consultancy services for Mohmand dam is also in process and expected to be completed next month. Pakistani engineers will play lead role in supervision of the construction work.

The Implementation Committee appreciated the progress vis-à-vis acquisition of land for Mohmand Dam, adding that the support rendered by the local tribes and the efforts made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration and Wapda are commendable.