Urea sales likely to increase 5pc in Jan

KARACHI: Urea sales are expected to increase five percent year-on-year to 564,000 tons in January due to its growing demand in rainy season, a brokerage reported on Monday.

Urea sales were registered at 539,000 tons in January last year, while they fell 21 percent from 711,000 tons in December 2018, according to Topline Securities.

Urea sales of Fauji Fertilizer Company and Engro Fertilizer are likely to come down 12 percent and 39 percent year-on-year, respectively in January. Imported stock of National Fertilizer Marketing Company recorded sale of 73,000 tons in January versus nil in January last year. In January, Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim sold only 3,000 tons with its production too standing at 3,000 tons, as its plant was scheduled for maintenance. Overall urea production is expected at 458,000 tons in January.

Sales of diammonium phosphate (DAP) are expected to decrease 19 percent year-on-year and sharply fall 60 percent month-on-month to 75,000 tons in January.

DAP offtakes of Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim and Fauji Fertilizer Company will be down 65 and 81 percent year-on-year, respectively in January, while sales of Engro Fertilizer will more than double during the last month.

Topline Securities expected prices of urea, DAP, nitrogen-phosphoric and calcium ammonium nitrate to fall to Rs1,540, Rs3,508, Rs2,856 and Rs1,549, respectively, as the federal cabinet reduced gas infrastructure development cess by 50 percent for eight sectors, including the fertiliser industry.