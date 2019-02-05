Exporters need to be efficient for growth

KARACHI: Lack of efficiency and punctuality on part of exporters is impeding growth of exports to quality-oriented markets, such as Japan, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) said.

TDAP, in a report, said Pakistani exporters need to be efficient and punctual with service delivery to claim due share in Japan’s $670 billion import market. “Japanese businessmen are known for time and efficient delivery service. Pakistani companies are often unable to deliver samples or consignment on time,” TDAP said. “Lack of seriousness to reply enquiry also restricts Japanese businessmen to enter in any contract.”

Moreover, lack of Pakistani brands in Japan is also a source of impediment to trade. “It will be difficult for Pakistan to handle any trade agreement with Japan until and unless we export value-added products to Japan as current export products are of low value while Pakistan demands high value added products from Japan.”

Japan awarded generalised system of preference (GSP) status to Pakistan. Major sectors covered under GSP include agriculture, fishery and industrial products. Pakistani exporters can benefit from low tariff barriers as compared to other developed countries under the GSP status. Japan is the third-largest economy in the world and second largest in Asia with GDP of $5.1 trillion. Pakistan’s share in Japan’s import basket is 0.1 percent.

“To increase our export base in Japan market, it is important to find some potential products that Pakistan already exports to the world market,” TDAP said. Pakistan’s overall exports to the world are $23 billion, while Japan’s total imports from the world are $671 billion.

TDAP proposed Pakistan’s participation in various trade exhibitions being held in Japan during 2019, which include food products fair Foodex, textile sector exhibitions Asia Fashion Fair Osaka, IFF Magic Japan, Life Style Expo, jewelry products exhibition IJK International Jewelry Kobe, medical and surgical products fair Medical Japan, leather products show Tokyo Leather fair and IT services exhibition Japan IT Week.