Rupee weakens

The rupee fell against the dollar in the interbank market on Monday. It closed at 138.28 against the greenback, compared with the previous closing of 138.23.

In the open market, the rupee ended at 138.40 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 138.50.

“Today’s movement was due to the general demand and supply. Market is not fixed like past trend now, and it is moving among 10 to 20 basis points,” a dealer said.