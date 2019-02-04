Shahbaz not be given PAC chairmanship: Sh Rashid

OKARA: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that there are 24 cases against Punjab former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee should not be conferred on him.

“I will file a case against Shahbaz Sharif in the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” he said. He was talking to the media men at the Okara railway station during his railways’ Clean, Green and Courteous Campaign.

Time will tell whether Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will start the Long March or long (nose pin) march. Asif Zardari made up the bank accounts of Faluda sellers and the dead, he added. He termed Zardari as the biggest disease of the country. “I will respond to Bilawal remarks on February 5 at Faisalabad, Narowal and Sialkot.”

Railway officials, senior members of PTI provincial ticket-holder Chaudhry Saleem Sadiq, former provincial minister Ashraf Khan Sohna and a huge number of party workers gave him a grand reception. Sheikh Rashid arrived here in a goods train. Earlier, the minister visited the dry port at Premnagar. He was briefed regarding the administration and other affairs of the dry port. Freight handling is the backbone of the railways and he wanted to take measures to encourage the private partnership. From today (February 3), Musa Pak Express train would also stop at Kot Radha Kishan railway station. He said that this country had constantly been looted by thieves, dacoits and robbers.

To a question, Ahmed said that the price hike in the country prevailed on account of unchecked plundering of the rulers who gnawed the country in the last 10 years. He said Bilawal had been following the steps of his father.

As soon as the goods train arrived at the station, a group of terminated employees of the department started chanting slogans. The minister promised them of considering their demands.