Mon Feb 04, 2019
February 4, 2019

Pakistan facilitating Afghan-owned peace process: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson for the Foreign Office Dr Muhammad Faisal Sunday said Pakistan was facilitating an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace and reconciliation process in the neighbouring country.

In a private TV channel programme, he said Pakistan always desired and encouraged that peace and reconciliation process should be led by the Afghans themselves.

To a question, he categorically stated that Pakistan had only one interest and that was to facilitate all efforts for enduring peace in Afghanistan.

