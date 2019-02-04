Pakistan facilitating Afghan-owned peace process: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson for the Foreign Office Dr Muhammad Faisal Sunday said Pakistan was facilitating an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace and reconciliation process in the neighbouring country.

In a private TV channel programme, he said Pakistan always desired and encouraged that peace and reconciliation process should be led by the Afghans themselves.

To a question, he categorically stated that Pakistan had only one interest and that was to facilitate all efforts for enduring peace in Afghanistan.