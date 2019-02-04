‘36pc increase in number of tax filers this fiscal’

ISLAMABAD: In a positive note, there is an increase of 0.19 million tax filers in the first two quarters of the current fiscal year as compared to the same period in the previous corresponding year.

A senior official of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has said that in the last fiscal 1.179 million people filed their returns in the first two quarters while from July 1, 2018, to January 31, 2019, as many as 1.63 million individuals filed their returns with the tax authority. With this 36 percent increase, 0.19 million people filed 0.39 million returns.