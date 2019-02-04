Hamza leaves for UK

LAHORE: Leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz left for London on a private airline on Sunday morning.

Earlier on December 11, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had stopped Hamza Shahbaz from leaving the country when he reached Allama Iqbal International Airport. He was informed by the officials at the immigration counter that his name was on the Exit Control List (ECL).

However, recently the Lahore High Court had granted Hamza Shahbaz permission to leave the country for 10 days

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is investigating Hamza Shahbaz and his brother Salman Shahbaz, already abroad, in cases pertaining to income beyond means and Ramzan Sugar Mills. Hamza Shahbaz will return on February 12.