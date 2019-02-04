Macron eyeing referendum in May, report says

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron is considering organising what would be the first referendum in France in 14 years in May as part of his response to "yellow vest" protests, a report said on Sunday. The Journal du Dimanche newspaper added to persistent rumours that Macron was preparing to call the vote on the same day as European parliament elections on May 26.

The newspaper reported on Sunday that the French would be asked whether they wanted to reduce the number of national lawmakers, a campaign pledge by Macron.

They would also be asked whether they favoured imposing a limit on the number of terms lawmakers could serve in a bid to prevent career politicians staying in power. "The president of the Republic doesn´t exclude anything, but has not yet taken a decision," Nathalie Loiseau, European affairs minister, told French media in an interview on Sunday. Speaking to reporters last week, Macron was asked to comment on recent reports in the investigative newspaper Le Canard Enchaine suggesting a referendum was being prepared.