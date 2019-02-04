Bomb threat shuts Australia international airport

SYDNEY: One of Australia's busiest international airports was locked down after a man brandished a knife and made a bomb threat at a food court, prompting travellers to flee in panic, officials said Sunday.

Queensland state police said they evacuated Brisbane Airport's international terminal late Saturday after finding a "suspicious device" when they responded to reports of the 50-year-old man, who spoke Arabic, threatening a woman. Terrorism was later ruled out as the cause and the man was charged with domestic violence offences, falsely claiming to destroy or damage an aviation facility, and making a hoax bomb threat. The device was found to be "inert", but Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart said its complex appearance "indicates just the extraordinary lengths that a person has gone to to create perception of risk, threat and fear"