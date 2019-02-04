PMRA: a misstep?

Head of PPP Media Cell

Much has been written on the government’s plan to set up Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (PMRA) despite the fierce opposition from the media representative organisations, human right protagonists, and international media organisations working for the freedom of media globally. It may require lot more efforts to find a comment in the news and views, barring government functionaries, endorsing the government’s initiative to regulate the media. They are almost unanimous in their assertion that (PMRA) is going to be launched to control media instead of promoting it. Undoubtedly, the initiative is strikingly a mismatch to the Article 19 of the Constitution as well that guarantees freedom of media and speech as fundamental right within reasonable limits. Most of discourses on the subject predict that mere need for (PMRA) suggests that the government is utterly unhappy with the media and therefore wants to have some degree of leverage over it through the regulatory framework.

Rule of law, vibrant civil society, independent of judiciary and free media are the pre-requisites for a vibrant democracy. The collective prevalence and probity of these factors at the same time can hardly be overemphasized. All are equally important because the absence of one of them may surely make the whole dispensation fragile and vulnerable, off balancing the whole set up. The political stability and the continuity of the political system may become forlorn hope where these conditions are not allowed to operate in tandem. Also, the downside of the institutional fierce competition to assume crescendo has the dangers of crossing the Rubicon with cascade of insidious denouements for the whole democratic dispensation. Each may instead serve as an effective and desirable instrument strengthening checks and balances system to keep the ship on the even keel.

Pakistan had been facing such phases in its history of government and politics mainly attributed to the insatiable appetite of the state institutions, media not included, to transgress the legitimate space of other constitutional institutions. Today, freedom of media is bracing unique threats from the different state quarters. The crying horse of the journalist community, Human Rights Organizations, All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) and Council of Newspapers Editors (CPNE) and the opposition leadership against such alacrity has hardly moved the mandarins to rectify the situation which is very frustrating.

Unfortunately, the government is seemingly determined to regulate the media through the framework allegorical to sleight of hand, Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (PMRA) that has already been approved by the Cabinet in the recent past. The government spokesman claims that it would rather create an extraordinary enabling environment for the media persons to undertake their journalistic duties exemplifying to the freedom of media in the real sense. The stakeholders perceive this explanation as farce and therefore are not prepared to accept it. They have voiced their serious reservations on government’s half-hearted and half-baked moves those are indeed wrought with dangers to undermine the freedom of media and speech. The lack of seriousness of the government to cultivate the media-industry stalwarts to win their support in the first place is mind numbing suggesting officials’ apathy of disturbing scale. No wonders the government-media relations are on the downward trajectory.

Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, in his recent interview on local TV channel had expressed his dismay over the attitude of the government towards media. He expressed PPP’s solidarity with the media that had been under attack in myriad unqualified ways. The representative organisations-- APNS, CPNE, PBA and PFUJ -- have been up against the government’s move but to no avail because such protests and reservations have fallen on their deaf ear so far. How unfortunate and devoid of common sense that the government did not even bother to consult the media representative organisations to evolve consensus if they were sincere to protect and promote the freedom of media as per its true spirit. They should have taken them on board to address their apprehensions as their first preference. Their utter disregard in this count predicts that the government was not going to be on the back foot so far the (PMRA) as regulator is concerned.

The major stakeholders -- APNS, CPNE, PFUJ, Pakistan Press Council -- are seemingly standing on the other side of the equation considered by the mandarins not worthy of the input on such an important issue like freedom of media. Its draft was never circulated to invite the suggestions of the civil society, intellectuals and political analysts either. The media representative organisations are also not aware of its salient features but the manner in which the government’s juggernaut juxtaposed with impetuousness is going on is bound to create doubts among the people about the intentions of the government. It may be fair assessment on the face of it that (PMRA) is going to prove as non-starter because the civil society and the media people would not accept such imposition unilaterally considering it as a rude joke. The government is set to open another front. This method is beyond comprehension.

The protests by the journalists are continuing right across the country clamoring for professional media freedom. Their protest against their unabated retrenchments at large scale is like double jeopardy to them. The owners of the media houses are presumably under pressure to refrain from stepping in the specified areas as being told as no go areas. This ‘undeclared censorship’ is under the spotlight of the international media organisations and the Human Rights organisations as well bringing bad name to the country.

The media entities seemingly are following the diktat to avoid the possibility of retribution from the powerful quarters posing formidable threat to their revenue earnings. Also, the laying off of the thousands of journalists from the well-established mega media houses speaks volume of the precarious situation the media industry is confronted with. The survival of the whole industry is at stake due to substantial cut in the government advertisements, a major source of industry’s earnings.

The setting up of Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (PMRA) by the government might be the concerted effort to control the media akin to revisiting the dictatorship eras of the past when it was whipped by draconian laws known as Press and Publication Ordinance, 1962. The views of the co-chairman of PPP clearly implied that the present government had put the nation on retrogressive trajectory and the muzzling of the media was the manifestation of the same mindset that was mired in despotic tendencies. He stated that the quality of media development signified exponentially the development of democracy and the democratic institutions in a country whereas stifling of the media reflected the poor understanding of democratic politics that surely push the country backward socially, politically and economically.

Free media is sine qua non for a robust democracy. Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority, according to government spokesman, has been contemplated to regulate media in a way that will not muzzle its freedom and would rather embolden it to play the active role without the whiff of its muzzling in any form or manifestation. This is too good to be true because the earnest desire to regulate media itself points out to something that may circumvent freedom of speech and expression. If the government has no other agenda then let all the concerned perform their professional assignments within the ambit of Article 19 of the Constitution guaranteeing freedom of speech and media. Introduction of media regulatory authority prime facie seems out of step with the constitution and therefore may not merit consideration. One fails to understand the bright idea of (PMRA) when Article 19 of the Constitution guarantees the freedom of speech and media within reasonable limits.

The need for the media regulatory authority is therefore seemingly based on mala fide to fail the purpose of the Article 19 of the Constitution. Any endeavour to relegate the Article 19 of the Constitution to the back burner may be deemed as self-infliction by the undertakers. The ruling party is well advised to address this vast emerging understanding thoroughly and comprehensively to ward off the chances of putting the movers and shakers in the dock of history for the misdemeanor against the media.

The primary law of the land (Constitution) may not be sacrificed at the altar of the Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (PMRA), and thus prove the ultimate commitment to the Constitution and the constitutional rule where freedom of speech and media is its proud distinction. The cause is worth pursuing.

