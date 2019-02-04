close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2019

Police solve blind murder case of female prosecutor

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2019

HAFIZABAD: The city police have solved the murder mystery of government lawyer Naila Amjad, who was posted at the Hafizabad civil courts.

Her husband and other accused confessed killing her. Addressing a press conference on Sunday, District Police Officer Sajid Kiani said that three weeks ago, some armed accused came and opened fire at her when she was about to leave her house, killing her on the spot.

During the investigation, Naila’s husband M Zaman disclosed that he had a dispute with his wife and they often exchanged harsh words. “I hired the assassins Javaid and Rizwan, along with his brother Ali Raza and cousin Tahir Bugga, and also paid Rs0.2 million to them for the purpose. After a thorough investigation, the police team arrested all accused.

