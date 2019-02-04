CIA performance not satisfactory: DPO

OKARA: DPO Athar Ismail has said that performance of the CIA is not satisfactory. He said this while chairing a meeting at his office here on Sunday. The DPO said that the CIA staff was receiving money from the police department but he was not satisfied with its performance. He warned that strict action would be taken against negligent and corrupt officials and those who would fail to deliver. He said that it was need of the hour to take strict action against drug pushers who were destroying youth of the society. He directed the police officers to show respect when citizens visit police stations to file their complaints.

FOUR DEAD IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS: Four people were killed in separate incidents here on Sunday.

In the first incident, Muhammad Sharif was allegedly axed to death by his rivals Muhammad Ashiq, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Ramzan, Mohsin alias Musa, Iftikhar alias Punnu, Rehmat alias Kali and their five accomplices.

In another incident, Hammad Raza and Sohaib of Head Gulsher were going to their school on a motorcycle when their motorcycle collided with another bike near Darbar Baba Haleem Shah on Rukunpura Road. As a result, Hammad Raza and Shoaib were killed on the spot while Noman and Ahsan sustained injuries.

In yet another incident, two labourers, Azhar and Quresh, were repairing a well at Sham Din Wahgra village when suddenly it collapsed. As a result, Quresh died on the spot while Azhar sustained injuries. Police have registered separate cases.

TWO KIDS RECOVERED FROM KILN: Labour Department Assistant Director Shafqat Munir raided a kiln and recovered two minors who were working there.

On a tip-off, the AD raided the kiln of Zor Khan at Chak Ahmad Yar near Basirpur and recovered Ali, 10, and Murtaza, 10, who were making bricks there during school time. Basirpur police have registered a case against the kiln owner.

DISTILLERY UNEARTHED: A running brewery was unearthed here on Sunday.

On a tip-off, Mandi Ahmadabad police raided the house of Muhammad Tufail and arrested him for running a brewery. The police also recovered 100 litres liquor from him. The police have registered a case.