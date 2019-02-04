UAF to hold Kashmir Solidarity Day programmes from tomorrow

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad will organise the Kashmir Solidarity programmes from Feb 5 to Feb 14.

During the event, different programmes, including exhibition, national songs, walks, movie on Kashmir Day, poster exhibitions, debating contests, dramas and cultural performance, would be organised. The exhibition would be held around the UAF Clock Tower from 9am to 5pm for 10 days to highlight pre-Islamic era and Islamic era, Pakistan Movement, Kashmiris struggle for their right of self-determination and pre and post partition situation of the sub-continent. UAF Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa has constituted different committees to make foolproof arrangements. As per schedule, Qirat and Naat competitions, poster contest and Kashmir Day walk would be organised on Feb 5. National songs, drama, cultural performance and poster exhibition would be held and it would continue from Feb 6 to Feb 14.