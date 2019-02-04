Plan devised to provide basic necessities to people: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that they are doing public service and will not allow anyone to create hurdle in the way of change.

He said, “Change has approached and we would push forward development projects.” Talking to different delegations at CM’s Office, he said the government had took concrete steps for the welfare of the common man in a short time, adding that Pakistan was moving forward to reach its destination under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the welfare of the people of Punjab would be preferred at any cost. The PTI government has devised a comprehensive plan for provision of basic necessities of life to the people of Punjab, he added.

The CM said reforms were being introduced in education, health and other social sectors. He hoped that Pakistan would touch the heights of glory under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said the public-friendly policies of PTI had made it the most popular political party in the country. He said, “The victory of Aamir Sultan Cheema in re-polling in Sargodha depicted the confidence of the people in our leadership.” He said people had once again voted for Naya Pakistan and the victory of Aamir Sultan Cheema was recognition of agenda of change.