Masses to express solidarity with Kashmiris tomorrow: Baloch

MULTAN: Jamaat-e-Islami central leader Liaquat Baloch has said that the nation will express solidarity with the Kashmiri people on February 5.

He hoped that the masses will join the rallies and seminars, demanding right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir on February 5.

Addressing a ceremony held in this connection here on Sunday, he said the Kashmiri people were struggling for their liberation for the last 70 years. “We will continue supporting them morally and diplomatically.”

The JI leader urged the incumbent government to offer maximum relief to the masses. Imposition of Islamic system is the only solution to resolve the problems of the countrymen, he added.

Govt urged to make cancer education part of MBBS syllabus: The Cancer Society Multan (CSM) Sunday called to bring changes in the syllabus of MBBS and urged the government to include cancer education for early diagnosis and timely treatment of this deadly disease.

In a statement issued here, it said that the inclusion of cancer education in the syllabus would also help in eradicating the quackery as it was also a big reason behind fast spread of this disease in our society.

By spreading awareness through education, cancer physicians would be capable of treating cancer patients at early stage. World Cancer Day is being observed on February 4 every year and awareness sessions are conducted to sensitise the people about the disease. In Pakistan, cancer was spreading at a fast pace.

According to an estimate, 150,000 persons are falling prey to it annually. Only 65,000 persons avail treatment facility from the recognised medical practitioners, however, the remaining consult quacks due to lack of proper awareness, said renowned Oncologist Dr Ejaz Masood.

“One of the main reason behind cancer is smoking, however, hubble-bubble (huqqa), Betal, Gutka and other addictions were also causing it. “Lungs cancer is at top in our country and it is due to smoking. Breast cancer is at second while liver cancer is at number third. Our citizens are not paying care on healthy foods as the use of substandard cooking oil is common in hotels and other food points. Similarly, pesticide spray on vegetables is also another common reason of cancer,” he observed.

He suggested that women should visit doctors regularly for general check up as it will help in treating breast cancer at an early stage. Dr Masood informed that the CSM has decided to mark the year 2019 as "Do More For Cancer". The CSM is working against cancer since 1995.

The society is working on research in collaboration with the Pakistan Society of Clinical Oncology and Oncology Department of Nishtar Hospital.