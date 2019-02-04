Passenger held from airport

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: The FIA Immigration team arrested a passenger, who was trying to go Dubai illegally, from Faisalabad International Airport here on Sunday.
The FIA spokesman said that Immigration officials on suspicion checked passenger Farooq and found him blacklist and deported from Turkey in 2017 on the charge of possessing bogus and illicit documents.
