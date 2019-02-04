ANP lawmaker criticises govt’s policies

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) lawmaker in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Samar Haroon Bilour has said that the country is facing the worst kind of governance.

Through a statement issued here on Sunday, the ANP leader said the effects of eliminating political culture for promoting civilian dictatorship could be noticed nowadays, which is not a good sign for the country’s security. She said the government had lost credibility within six months of taking oath and the masses were losing hope in the government’s ability to solve their problems. Samar said the government was focusing on establishing relations with Israel and allocating Rs1400 billion for cinema halls while raising Haj expenses out of the reach of Pakistanis. She alleged that the continuous devaluation of rupee on the directives of World Bank and IMF had increased people’s problems.

The rulers neither had vision nor any competency to tackle the situation, she said, adding, the rulers had realised that soon they would be in a blind alley. She said the government had made accountability as their election slogan but they made accountability controversial by politicising it.