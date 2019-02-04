close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
AFP
February 4, 2019

Fowler takes lead in Phoenix

Sports

AFP
February 4, 2019

LOS ANGELES: Rickie Fowler fired eight birdies in a seven-under par 64 on Saturday to stretch his lead to four strokes heading into the final round of the Phoenix Open.

Fowler, in search of his fifth PGA Tour title and his first since the 2017 Honda Classic, had a 20-under par total of 193 at TPC Scottsdale, where he held the 54-hole lead last year but finished tied for 11th.

He has some breathing room, with a four-shot lead over US veteran Matt Kuchar, who had six birdies in a sparkling six-under 65 that put him on 197.

Kuchar, 40, is in search of his third win of the season, after victories in the Mayakoba Classic and the Sony Open.”

