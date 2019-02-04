Houston Rockets down Utah Jazz

LOS ANGELES: James Harden posted his 26th game with at least 30 points for the third longest streak in NBA history as the Houston Rockets rolled over the Utah Jazz 125-98 Saturday.

James finished with 43 points to extend his streak and break a tie with legendary Wilt Chamberlain. Hall of Famer Chamberlain also had the two longest streaks in history, runs of 65 and 31.

Harden added 12 rebounds, six steals, five assists and four blocks. He was 12 of 22 from the field, making four of 12 three-pointers, and made all 15 of his free throws.

Gerald Green added 25 points, and Kenneth Faried had 16 points and 12 rebounds as the Rockets snapped a two-game losing streak. They managed to hold the Jazz to 36 percent shooting and forced 23 turnovers.