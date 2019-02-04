PSL to become world best in future: Naushad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Super League (PSL) is destined to become world’s leading T20 League once the country would start hosting majority of the matches, claimed former Test cricketer and international match referee Col (r) Naushad Ali while talking to ‘The News’.

Naushad said that day was not far away when every player around the world would cherish playing for the League.

“The real fruits of the PSL success would come once Pakistan will start hosting majority of league matches. I think in the couple of years we would see PSL leaving all other franchises behind in success ratio.”

The basis of his claim, Naushad said was Pakistan people’s love for the game.

“Look people are hungry to watch international stars in action. We have been deprived of international cricket for long now. The moment the PSL reaches grounds other than Lahore and Karachi, people will throng stadiums and we would be having packed to capacity crowd. Even in Lahore and Karachi, buying tickets for the league is not easier. But the moment the PSL reaches Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan you would be having even greater demand for tickets. That way the efforts of multinationals would be to become part of the PSL by one way or the other. So the PSL in coming years would not only be success by spectator wise but also business wise as well.”

Naushad said the interest for the forthcoming 4th edition of the league is already at the peak.

“Look at international players’ interest and their willingness to travel to Pakistan to figure in Pakistan leg of the matches. Next year I am hopeful more than 50 percent of the PSL matches would be held in Pakistan — triggering a fresh interest in the league.”

Naushad who was the guest of honour at the Lashings Club playing-kit giving ceremony in Islamabad Sunday also called on the youth to make all-out efforts to become part of future PSL franchise teams.

“Cricket will grow and glow by each passing years in Pakistan. New franchises would become part of the PSL and as such talented players demand would increase by each passing year. Talented players must work hard by improving their fitness level and by attending the nets daily. Hard work and focus on training would give them the desire results,” he said.

The former Pakistan national team manager offered his services for youngsters in their effort to attain cricketing maturity. “If any youngster needs any help I am ready to support him in his technique.”

Lashings captain Abid Ali, head coach Tahir, Tehseen Khan and more than two dozens of players were also present on the occasion.