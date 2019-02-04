Rational review of capital grounds need of hour

ISLAMABAD: A timely pro-cricket intervention from the top saved capital cricketers’ future as well as the cricket infrastructure for getting deserted and going into wrong hands-those having no real passion for the game.

Just at the nick of the time when destroyers equipped with their gears reached Diamond Cricket Academy for its illegal seizing and demolition, State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Iftikhar Durrani jumped in for a “noble saviours.”

Subsequently, himself a first-class cricketer, State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi interacted with the stakeholders to stop illegal, ill-conceived and cricket-damaging operations in the best interest of city cricketers.

Unfortunately, all was happening at a time when the country has been governed by most distinguished legendary cricketer — Imran Khan. Khan put in 22-year of struggle to reach country’s most prestigious post. He was known to the world for his cricketing prowess before taking over the august post of the Prime Minister.

However, for Metropolitan Corporation (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) creating hurdles for cricket loving youth is the foremost duty. The ill-conceived move last week is dubbed as over-stepping their mandate aiming at damaging the harmony of cricket fraternity of the capital.

CDA Directorate of Enforcement and MCA’s sports department masterminded all this on the behest of some anti-cricket elements which already had taken over three grounds by force — F-9 Cricket Ground, Bhutto Cricket Ground and National Cricket Ground.

In recent past, several officials faced government wrath on ill-conceived moves in the name of removing encroachment.

The operation “destroy and get grounds in capital” was nothing less than an attempt to deprive cricketing youth of their right to learn the game and go on represent the capital on a bigger stage. Time has come to look into the MCI role in going beyond the given mandate. Islamabad in recent times has been considered as having the best of cricket facilities. It was never easier to raise such facilities. Only dedicated efforts required to raise the level of these grounds to international standard. Now when years of efforts were put in, here comes the MCI and CDA to destroy all the good work.

Surprisingly, MCI-CDA did all this without giving any opportunity to the real cricket stakeholders – Regional Cricket Association Islamabad, Islamabad Cricket Association, four Zonal Cricket Associations Islamabad, concerned cricket clubs and the cricket administrators and players — to listen their side of the story. Everything was kept secret as perhaps such was the only security secret they were hired for.

The move was meant to demolish Diamond Cricket Academy on extremely week excuse, and to seize Diamond, Shalimar, Marghzar, Margalla, Al-Muslim, XI-Stare, Punjab and many other grounds without any plan. Young cricketers put up a huge show of peaceful resistance against the tyrant MCI-CDA combine operation. The coffin-clad youngsters’ only aim was to uphold cricket flag high.

The MCI-CDA attempt as many cricketers described was “a well-knitted intrigue against capital cricket”. The misadventure was nothing else but aimed at damaging cricketing facilities available in the capital.

Hopefully those controlling the strings of power would have a realistic view of the entire situation before deciding the fate of these grounds. Hardly any rational mind would prefer dragging the capital cricketing sites to the era where youth was forced to look for other option to give vent to their emotion. Indeed the game especially playing cricket is the best catharsis available for the youth full of passion and emotion.

It is hoped that a better decision for the sake of promotion of cricket in Islamabad would be taken with not only existing cricket grounds would remain under association’s control. But it is envisaged that MCI-CDA or the federal government would build at least 10 to 20 new cricket grounds in the capital and hand them over to the ICA or clubs affiliated with it. That would help engage youth in sporting activities in great number. That would serve PTI agenda very well.