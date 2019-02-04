close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2019

Nepal women beat Pakistan in T20 cricket

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Nepal outplayed Pakistan by nine wickets in T20 cricket series for blind women at the Shalimar Ground Sunday to take the five match series 3-0.

Pakistan managed 101 runs for the loss of seven wickets in allotted 20 overs. Sadia Khalid was the top scorer with 20 runs and Kiran Rafique scored 16 runs. Mona, Binitia and Aayushma claimed a wicket a piece.

Nepal in reply chased down the target in just 8.5 overs for the loss of just one wicket. Bimla Rai hit up exciting 42 not out of just 15 balls. Mona remained not out on 22 runs.

Moqeem ul Haque, Chief Commercial Officer PTCL, Syed Sultan Shah Chairman PBCC, Syed Mustafain Kazmi Ex-Member CDA distributed prizes amongst the players.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports