Nepal women beat Pakistan in T20 cricket

ISLAMABAD: Nepal outplayed Pakistan by nine wickets in T20 cricket series for blind women at the Shalimar Ground Sunday to take the five match series 3-0.

Pakistan managed 101 runs for the loss of seven wickets in allotted 20 overs. Sadia Khalid was the top scorer with 20 runs and Kiran Rafique scored 16 runs. Mona, Binitia and Aayushma claimed a wicket a piece.

Nepal in reply chased down the target in just 8.5 overs for the loss of just one wicket. Bimla Rai hit up exciting 42 not out of just 15 balls. Mona remained not out on 22 runs.

Moqeem ul Haque, Chief Commercial Officer PTCL, Syed Sultan Shah Chairman PBCC, Syed Mustafain Kazmi Ex-Member CDA distributed prizes amongst the players.