Yemeni commander hurt in rebel drone strike dies

ADEN: Yemen's deputy chief of staff died Sunday from wounds sustained last month in a drone attack by Huthi rebels on the country´s largest air base, the information minister said. "Major General Saleh al-Zandani, deputy chief of staff, was martyred while undergoing treatment after he was wounded in the terrorist bombing at the Al-Anad base," Moammer al-Eryani wrote on Twitter. Zandani was among 11 wounded in the January 10 drone attack on a military parade at the base in Lahij, a province some 60 kilometres north of Yemen's second city Aden.
