‘Pak-China border free of terrorism’

BEIJING: Kashgar, officially known as Kashi close to Pak-China border gets free of terrorism and extremist mind-set, says media reports quoting official sources.

China highly obliged to Pakistan’s support in its efforts, making the region peaceful for the local residents and keeping the life normal. In the recent years, there has been close coordination among the relevant security agencies to maintain normalcy along the border region.

Authorities in Kashi, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region have vowed to keep up the momentum in their crackdown on organized gang crimes, and encourage the public to offer tip-offs of gangsters involved with extremism and terrorist activities. A letter distributed to the public by the local government listed 16 types of gang crimes, including organized groups or families that "threaten political security, especially the security of the socialist system," those who "try to exert influence on the political field, or attempt to separate the country, plot extremist and terrorist activities."

The letter was first published in February 2018 and was reissued by authorities on social media in recent months. In January 2018, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council jointly released a notice on the launch of a major campaign against gang crimes.

According to a report from the Ministry of Public Security, by last January, police had solved 79,270 criminal cases, confiscated 851 guns, and sealed assets worth 62.1 billion yuan ($9.23 billion) related to such crimes.

Governments at all levels in Xinjiang have made efforts to push forward the operation. Zhu Hailun, a deputy Party chief of Xinjiang, was quoted by the Xinjiang Daily as saying in October 2018 that the region should combine its drive to fight gang crimes with its anti-terrorism efforts.

Kashi, located in southern Xinjiang, has previously suffered from extremism and terrorism in recent years. "The violent groups and criminal gangs are a malignant tumor which is detested by people and can harm the healthy development of the economy," according to a release from Kashi's Public Security Bureau in January.

In a promotional video, the bureau referred to some gang crimes connected to religious extremism. For example, some Party members, religious groups and officials who have been used as protective umbrellas for separatists, criminal gangs, religious extremists or who have divulged information to separatists and interfered in such cases, will also be regarded as being involved with gang crimes.