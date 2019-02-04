PML-N demands parliament session on economic crisis

LAHORE: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan summon parliament session to hold discussions over ongoing economic crisis.

Marriyum criticised the PM and asked where was the economic policy, adding arrogance should be put behind in national interests.

She said PM Imran Khan must tweet for atrocities of his government against nationals while foreign loans were now stood at trillions. Criticising the PM’s tweet regarding rainfall and snowfall, she said issues can never be resolved through tweets when economic crisis was prevailing in the country. She alleged that the current government was powerless to bring betterment in recent situation.

The PML-N spokesperson said that Imran Khan should not fear Shahbaz Sharif and summon Parliament session. She advised the PM to summon Ishaq Dar, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and Miftah Ismail if he felt embarrassment to discuss economic crisis in the Parliament.

She said the PML-N would help the government and the premier should summon All Parties Conference (APC). She said the nation was facing disappointment and difficulties due to ineligible and inexperienced government.