Mon Feb 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2019

Kite twine kills motorcyclist

Top Story

KARACHI: A man was killed after a banned chemical-coated kite string slit his throat on Sunday near Saadi Homes on Super Highway. According to Malir Cantt SHO Muhammad Rizwan, the chemical-coated string got wrapped around the neck of a motorcycle rider who was passing by near Saadi Homes. He was critically injured and succumbed before he could be taken to a hospital. His body was handed over to his family for burial after medico-legal formalities.

