Kite twine kills motorcyclist

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: A man was killed after a banned chemical-coated kite string slit his throat on Sunday near Saadi Homes on Super Highway. According to Malir Cantt SHO Muhammad Rizwan, the chemical-coated string got wrapped around the neck of a motorcycle rider who was passing by near Saadi Homes. He was critically injured and succumbed before he could be taken to a hospital. His body was handed over to his family for burial after medico-legal formalities.
KARACHI: A man was killed after a banned chemical-coated kite string slit his throat on Sunday near Saadi Homes on Super Highway. According to Malir Cantt SHO Muhammad Rizwan, the chemical-coated string got wrapped around the neck of a motorcycle rider who was passing by near Saadi Homes. He was critically injured and succumbed before he could be taken to a hospital. His body was handed over to his family for burial after medico-legal formalities.