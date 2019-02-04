Kite twine kills motorcyclist

KARACHI: A man was killed after a banned chemical-coated kite string slit his throat on Sunday near Saadi Homes on Super Highway. According to Malir Cantt SHO Muhammad Rizwan, the chemical-coated string got wrapped around the neck of a motorcycle rider who was passing by near Saadi Homes. He was critically injured and succumbed before he could be taken to a hospital. His body was handed over to his family for burial after medico-legal formalities.