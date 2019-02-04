Complete shutdown in IHK on Modi’s visit

ISLAMABAD: Complete shutdown is being observed in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) on Sunday to register protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), call for shutdown has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Narendra Modi is visiting Srinagar, Ladakh and Jammu to lay foundation stones of different developmental projects. The JRL in a statement issued in Srinagar said that a person who in his pursuit to crush Kashmiris’ genuine demand for right to self-determination ordered killings, arrests, destruction of properties and other oppressive tactics deserved to be welcomed only with protest.

The occupation authorities have put many Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, Hilal Ahmed War, Javaid Ahmed Mir and Maulvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani under house arrest or in custody to prevent them from leading anti-India demonstrations. The authorities have taken stringent measures in the name of so-celled security across occupied Kashmir. Indian police and troops have been deployed in strength in Srinagar, Jammu and other areas of the occupied territory.

The troops and police personnel have set up security check-points in different areas and conducting thorough checking and frisking of vehicles and commuters.

The Indian prime minister’s Special Security Guards (SSG) have taken over the main venue in Srinagar where Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the development projects in the held Kashmir Valley.

Unarmed aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones have been pressed into service around the venue to maintain aerial vigil. Special commandoes have been deployed on the road stretch from Dalgate to the venue and along the famous Dal Lake.

Joint teams of the Indian police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force have also been deployed on the nearby Sulaiman hillock and Zabarwan mountain range.

Indian police and troops have seized hundreds of motor bikes in Srinagar and other areas. The move evoked strong resentment and anger from the owners of motorcycles.

“Despite having proper documents and the driving license, my bike was seized at Pantha Chhowk. Policemen resorted to unruly behaviour when I insisted as to why my motorcycle was seized without any reason,” said Lateef Ahmed, who was travelling from Pampore to Nowgam.

On all the highways in the Kashmir Valley, joint teams of Indian police, the CRPF and the army are maintaining a tight vigil on the vehicle movement.

The authorities have also suspended mobile internet and train services in the occupied territory.