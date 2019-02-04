close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2019

Cash, jewellery looted in two hits

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 4, 2019

PAKPATTAN: Two dacoity incidents were reported here on Sunday. In the first incident, five armed dacoits barged into the house of M Imran of Chak Sabbu Ka and made him hostage at gunpoint. They looted cash and gold jewellery worth Rs519100 and fled. In another incident, some unknown armed motorcyclists entered the hotel of Ali Mustafa of Chak 35/EB and held him hostage at gunpoint. They looted cash and LCD worth Rs40,500 and escaped.

OIL TANKER CRUSHES MAN TO DEATH: A speeding oil tanker crushed a motorcyclist to death near Chak 25/KB on Sunday. Reportedly, Bashir Ahmed of Chak Madhhu was going on a motorbike when a speeding oil tanker ran over him, killing him on the spot.

