Mon Feb 04, 2019
A
February 4, 2019

Training for cotton growers

National

FAISALABAD: The Agriculture Department has started training for cotton growers under off-season cotton management strategy to save the cotton crops from attack of pink bollworm.

A spokesman for the department told on Sunday that pink bollworm goes in winter nap during November and December and its eggs remain present on cotton seeds, branches and dried leafs in farms and ginning factories.

When they get sufficient temperature after winter, they again become active, he added. Therefore, the Agriculture Department started training of cotton growers, he informed.

Under this programme, he continued, field staff of the department was visiting villages and arranging training session for the growers and it would continue till March 31. In the first phase, cotton growers in 1,065 villages would be imparted training and guidance, he said.

