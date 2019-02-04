Inflated gas, power bills

KP CM asks SNGPL, Pesco officials to address people’s complaints

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the officials of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Pesco to immediately resolve the growing complaints of the people mostly-related to the overbillings and disconnection of supply in different parts of the province.

He was talking to different delegations at the Chief Minister’s House here, said a handout.

The delegations apprised the chief minister of their problems related to the overbillings of gas and electricity and the discontinuation of gas and electricity supply in their respective areas.

The chief minister, assuring the delegations to resolve their problems on priority basis, directed the Sui gas and Pesco to immediately shift their attention towards the resolution of public complaints. He said that overbilling of both Sui gas and electricity was the direct outcome of the negligence and lethargic attitudes of both the entities, creating the law and order situation in the province. He warned the officials of both the entities to refrain from overbillings. They should not create problems for the layman and the government, he said, adding. The negligence of both the entities created problems for the people leading to law and order situation in the province.He said that both the entities should address to the public complaints. “Both are accountable before the public and the government, therefore, they should mend their attitude and take actions against the black-sheep in both the institutions,” he added.

The chief minister vowed that resolving the people grievances would continue to be his government’s priority and no one would be allowed to create obstacles in the public service. “We would ensure giving relief to the people. The public institutions should adopt a transparent way to serve the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a message, the chief minister said that the provincial government had delivered on multiple fronts on governance-related issues.

In a message to different departments, he said, “It is appreciable that the European Union monitoring mission expressed satisfaction over the provincial government delivery on multiple fronts.” The provincial government has given a complete report, which was found satisfactory and appreciable.

The chief minister said the provincial government would not fall short of its commitment to take remedial measures to the 10 priority actions for safeguarding human rights. He directed the Information Department to prepare a strategy for enhancing awareness about the rights of others. “The people should know their rights and the rights of others necessary for a vibrant and progressive society,” he added.

Mahmood Khan assured that his government would ensure justice. “And good governance will continue to be the priority area in all sectors because the people would be the end beneficiaries of good governance,” he added.