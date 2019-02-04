Excise Dept to launch crackdown on NCP vehicles

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has announced to launch a province-wise crackdown on illegal, non-customs paid (NCP) vehicles as well as irregular and fake number plates today (Monday).

The decision was made at a high-level meeting, chaired by Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Riaz Khan Mahsud.

He briefed all officers about the reforms being introduced in the department. He urged them to help make the government institution as public-friendly and revenue collecting department and said recent major reshuffle was part of the reform process. Riaz Mahsud said the reforms would be implemented phase-wise and they would utilise all available resources to restore the trust of public on the department and make it a major revenue collecting institution.

The meeting approved crackdown against illegal and non-customs paid vehicles in the province and also to take action against fake and irregular number plates. Riaz Mahsud directed his staff to raise awareness among people by utilising mainstream media and social media in their respective areas so they achieve their targets instead of creating panic among them.

He made it mandatory for all the officers of the department to wear uniforms during duty hours. He said an inspector rank officer will have to be present during road checking. Riaz Mahsud also stopped shoulder promotion in the department and said there would a proper mechanism for departmental promotions. He said very soon lists of the officials supposed to be promoted would be sent to the relevant authorities. The secretary, however, said that onwards promotions and key positions in the department would be given on merit and performance. He said all the officers would be responsible and answerable for their respective sections. Riaz Mahsud said that the Excise and Taxation Department plays an important role in the revenue collection and vowed to make it a model government department within the next few months. He said that to better facilitate people, they would set up tax facilitation centres on divisional level across the province.