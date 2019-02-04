UN urged to take notice of Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir

PAKPATTAN: Former MNA Sardar Mansab Ali Dogar has said that India’s government has violated the basic human rights of the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir. Talking to media men here on Sunday, he said that India’s use of brutal force and human rights’ violations would not help it mute the voice of the Kashmiri Muslims. He said that the Indian government could not defeat the determination of the Kashmiris with its atrocities. “The international community and human rights’ organisations should play their role to stop the brutalities in Indian-held Kashmir. Indian forces are using force against innocent and unarmed Kashmiris who are struggling for their just right to self-determination,” he added.

140,000 SAPLINGS TO BE PLANTED: Pakpattan Deputy Commissioner Ahmed Kamal has said that at least 140,000 saplings will be planted across the district under the Green and Clean Programme. The task would be carried out by different departments, including the District Council, Police, Roads, Education, Health, Livestock, and others. He was addressing a meeting here at the DC committee room on Sunday. Agriculture officer Riaz Ahmed said that 12,000 saplings would be planted in the district by the agriculture department.