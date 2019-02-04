Suspended Khassadars seek reinstatement

BARA: The suspended Khassadars here on Sunday asked the government to reinstate them.

Speaking at a press conference at the Bara Press Club, Salim Khan Afridi, Abidullah Afridi, Faridullah Afridi and others said the government had suspended 715 Khassadars in 2009. They said the government had restored 649 Khassadars belonging to influential families while other 66 were yet to be reinstated. “We have submitted applications for reinstatement but to no avail,” said Salim Khan. He added the suspended Khassadars belonged to four tribes including Malikdinkhel, Sipah, Kamarkhel and Shalobar.

He urged the government to take pity on them as they had been jobless for several years. “We lost our jobs and our houses were also destroyed in militancy,” said Faridullah.