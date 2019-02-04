Pakistan facilitating Afghan-owned peace process: foreign office

ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson for the Foreign Office Dr Muhammad Faisal Sunday said Pakistan was facilitating an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace and reconciliation process in the neighbouring country. In a private TV channel programme, he said Pakistan always desired and encouraged that peace and reconciliation process should be led by the Afghans themselves. To a question, he categorically stated that Pakistan had only one interest and that was to facilitate all efforts for enduring peace in Afghanistan. The Afghans were in good position to decide about their future and they should find a solution to the issue, he added. Dr Faisal said Pakistan wanted good ties with its neighbour.