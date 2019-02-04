NA session on 18th

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to summon National Assembly 8th session on February18 and it is likely that the session will take up the supplementary budget presented by the government last month.

The session was prorogued unprecedentedly on the following day of the introduction of the budget proposals and finance bill.

The united opposition in the Parliament will take a decision regarding submitting requisition of the session today (Monday) after consultations. It has already made up its mind to go for requisition session but lack of extensive consultations delayed pressing the request in this regard immediate after adjournment of the last (7th) session of the National Assembly.

The sources said that the united opposition has decided to make efforts for blocking the adoption of the finance bill if its amendments in the proposed supplementary budget are not entertained.

The opposition had strategized for the purpose during last session but the government frustrated its scheme by adjourning the session sine die.

In the meanwhile Senate’s standing committee on finance under Senator Frook Naik has finalized the recommendations for the budget proposals and the same will be transmitted to the National Assembly this week after their approval by the house, the sources added.

The recommendations of the Senate are not binding on the National Assembly but they have advisory capacity.

The sources said that formal announcement of the formation of standing committees and special committees of the house National Assembly will be announced before the commencement of the session.

The house had authorised Speaker Asad Qaisar unanimously to designate members of committees.

The National Assembly will also discuss Presidential address that was made by Dr. Arif Alvi in September last year. The house will pass vote of thanks for the Presidential address on the culmination of the discussion. The Senate has already passed the vote of thanks for the Presidential address.