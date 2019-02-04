Nazir Sr Cricket

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Jallo Club outplayed Youngster A Club y 90 runs in a match of the 4th Nazir Sr Memorial Cricket Tournament at Jallo ground. Scores: Jallo Club 208 (Mian Irfan 47, Hassam 36, Mozzam 33, M Faiz 26, Sajid Riaz 2/31, Habib-u-Rehman 2/38). Youngster A Club 118 (Junaid Jaan 55, Waqas Nadeem 26, M Suleman 5/20, Hasam 3/29).
