Nazir Sr Cricket

Mon Feb 04, 2019
February 4, 2019

Sports

LAHORE: Jallo Club outplayed Youngster A Club y 90 runs in a match of the 4th Nazir Sr Memorial Cricket Tournament at Jallo ground. Scores: Jallo Club 208 (Mian Irfan 47, Hassam 36, Mozzam 33, M Faiz 26, Sajid Riaz 2/31, Habib-u-Rehman 2/38). Youngster A Club 118 (Junaid Jaan 55, Waqas Nadeem 26, M Suleman 5/20, Hasam 3/29).

