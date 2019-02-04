New National Gym clinch Anwar Cricket opener

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: New National Gymkhana registered a thrilling 10-run victory over Sawami Nagar Club in the opening match of the 5th Malik Anwar Memorial Cricket Tournament at the University of Engineering and Technology Ground on Sunday.
Scores: New National Gymkhana Club 242(Ahmed 65,Gul Shahbaz 40, Ejaz 2/32, Imran 2/35). Sawami Nagar Club 232(Subhan Nadeem 63,Mudassar 51,Sadaqat 30,M.Ali 25, Asad 25*, M. Shafay 4 41, Ali 3/26,Shahzad 2/21).M Shafay for his excellent bowling received man of the match award from ICC gold medal winning organizer and former North Zone Cricket Association President Malik Sarwar Mahmood.
