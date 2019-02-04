Nepal blind women trounce Pakistan in 4th T20

ISLAMABAD: Nepal blind women trounced Pakistan blind women by 9 wickets in the fourth match of the T20 series here at the Shalimar Ground on Sunday.

Pak women made 101 for the loss of 7 wickets in allotted 20 overs. Sadia Khalid was the top- scorer with 20 while Kiran Rafique made 16. Mona, Binitia and Aayushma claimed a wicket a piece.

Nepal, in reply, chased the target in just 8.5 overs for the loss of one wicket. Bimla Rai batted well for her unbeaten 42 off 15 balls. Mona remained not out with 22.Bimla Rai emerged as player of the match whereas valuable player of the match award went to Mona.

With this win, Nepal got the inaccessible lead of 3-0. The last and 5th T20 match of the series will be played on Monday at the same venue.Moqeemul Haque, Chief Commercial Officer PTCL, Syed Sultan Shah Chairman PBCC, Syed Mustafain Kazmi Ex-Member CDA distributed prizes amongst the players after the match.