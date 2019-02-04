Harden extends streak, Doncic gets job done for Mavs

LOS ANGELES: James Harden posted his 26th game with at least 30 points for the third longest streak in NBA history as the Houston Rockets rolled over the Utah Jazz 125-98 on Saturday.

James finished with 43 points to extend his streak and break a tie with legendary Wilt Chamberlain. Hall of Famer Chamberlain also had the two longest streaks in history, runs of 65 and 31.

Harden added 12 rebounds, six steals, five assists and four blocks. He was 12 of 22 from the field, making four of 12 three-pointers, and made all 15 of his free throws. Gerald Green added 25 points, and Kenneth Faried had 16 points and 12 rebounds as the Rockets snapped a two-game losing streak. They managed to hold the Jazz to 36 percent shooting and forced 23 turnovers. "We smelled a little blood and went after them," D’Antoni said. Donovan Mitchell finished with 26 points and nine assists and Rudy Gobert added 10 points and 13 rebounds in the loss.

Elsewhere, Dallas rookie Luka Doncic matched his season high 35 points to lead the Mavericks to a 111-98 victory over the Cavaliers in Cleveland. Slovenian sensation Doncic, who won’t turn 20 until February 28, had 28 points by halftime -- almost as many as the 30 points scored before the break by all of Cleveland’s starters.

Doncic had missed Thursday’s game in Detroit with a sore left ankle but showed no sign of injury as he scored 18 points in the first quarter -- when he became the seventh player to score 1,000 points in the NBA before turning 20, following in the footsteps of such stars as LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant.