Laidlaw wants no more Scotland slip-ups against Ireland

EDINBURUGH: Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw has warned his side they will need to cut out the poor defending that cost them three late tries in their 33-20 opening day home win against Italy if they are to have any hope of defeating Six Nations champions Ireland next weekend.

The Scots ran in five tries, including a hat-trick from wing Blair Kinghorn and one each from full-back Stuart Hogg and replacement centre Chris Harris, to lead 33-3 before leaking 17 points in the final 10 minutes after replacement prop Simon Berghan was sent to the sin bin.

"We dropped off a little bit in terms of defence towards the end of the game when we allowed them to attack," said Laidlaw,who kicked three conversions at Murrayfield on Saturday. "We’ll need to tighten that up looking ahead to next week’s game." Scotland will again have home advantage when they welcome Ireland to Murrayfield on February 9.

The Irish will be smarting from a 32-20 loss to England that saw their bid for back-to-back Grand Slams fall at the first hurdle. But scrum-half Laidlaw, speaking before Ireland’s defeat in Dublin was confirmed, had no doubt about the scale of the challenge now facing Scotland. "We’re going to have to play for 80 minutes against the second-ranked team in the world, so we’ll need to be on the ball in terms of that," he said.