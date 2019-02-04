PSL to become world’s best event in years to come: Naushad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Super League (PSL) is destined to become world’s leading T20 League once the country would start hosting majority of matches, claimed former Test cricketer and international match referee Col (rtd) Naushad Ali while talking to The News.

Naushad said that day was not far away when every player around the world would cherish playing for the League. “The real fruits of PSL success would come once Pakistan would start hosting majority of league matches. I think in couple of year time we would see PSL leaving all other franchises behind in success ratio.” The bases of his claim, Naushad said was the love for the game, Pakistan people have. “Look people are hungry to watch international star in action. We have been deprived of international cricket for long now.

The moment the PSL reaches grounds other than Lahore and Karachi, people would throng to stadiums and we would be having packed to capacity crowd. Even in Lahore and Karachi, buying tickets for the league is not easier. But the moment the PSL reaches Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan you would be having even greater demand for tickets. That way the efforts of multinationals would be to become part of PSL by one way or the other. So the PSL in coming days would not only be success by spectator wise but also business wise as well.” Naushad said the interest for the forthcoming 4th edition of the league is already at the peak. “Look at international players interest and their willingness to travel to Pakistan to figure in Pakistan leg of matches. Next year I am hopeful more than 50 percent of PSL matches would be held in Pakistan-triggering a fresh interest in the league.”

Col (rtd) Naushad who was the guest of honour at the Lashings Club playing-kit giving ceremony in Islamabad Sunday also called on the youth to make all out efforts to become part of future PSL franchise teams. The former Pakistan national team manager offered his services for youngsters in their effort to attain cricketing maturity.

“If any youngster needs any help I am ready to support him in his technique.” Lashing captain Abid Ali, head coach Tahir, Tehseen Khan and more than two dozens of players were also present on the occasion.