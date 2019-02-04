Master Paints emerge Zameen Polo champs

LAHORE: Master Paints Black clinched the Zameen Polo Cup after outpacing Diamond Paints/Newage by 7-4 1/2 in the main final played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Jami Li Hardi was star of the winning side as he hammered a hat-trick while Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Raja Temur Nadeem banged in a brace each. From the losing side, which had half goal handicap, Hissam Ali Hyder thwarted two goals and Mir Huzaifa and Alman Jalil Azam struck one goal apiece.

Both the sides started the final in great style as they launched a series of attack on each other's goal and succeeded in converting two goals each to make it 2-2. Master Paints Black played better polo in the second chukker and converted one more goal to take 3-2 lead. The third chukker also proved good for Master Paints Black, who slammed in two more goals to enhance their lead to 5-2 while Diamond Paints/Newage scored one to reduce the margin to 5-3. Master Paints Black maintained their supremacy in the fourth and last chukker by adding two more goals in their tally to take a healthy 7-3 lead while in the dying moments of the match, Diamond Paints/Newage converted one goal to finish the match at 7-4. With half goal handicap for Diamond Paints/Newage, the final score was 7-4 1/2 in favour of Master Paints Black.

In the subsidiary final, Barry's defeated Guard Group/Master Paints by 8-6 1/2. From the winning side, Raja Mikael Sami thwarted three goals, George Meyrick and Raja Samiullah banged in a brace while Nafees Barry hit one goal. From the losing side, which had half goal handicap, Juan Cruz Losada fired in five goals while Farooq Amin Sufi struck one.

Zameen.com CEOs Zeeshan Ali Khan and Imran Ali Khan graced the occasion as guests of honour and gave away trophies and shields to winning team players and runners-up. Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana, Executive Committee members Omar Saeed Niazi, Usman Haye, Saqib Khan Khakwani, LPC Secretary Col (R) Usman Nasir, members and their families and polo enthusiasts were also present on the occasion.