Rayudu stars as India wrap up Kiwis series

WELLINGTON: A commanding knock of 90 by Ambati Rayudu rescued India from deep trouble and saw them beat New Zealand by 35 runs in the fifth one-day international in Wellington on Sunday to wrap up the series 4-1.

Captain Rohit Sharma admitted he took a gamble -- and Rayudu made sure it paid off -- when he opted to bat first instead of playing to India’[s run-chasing strength. They made a disastrous start and were four for 18 before Rayudu, with help from Vijay Shankar, steered the side to 252 and New Zealand in reply were all out for 217.

India went into the match with an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the series and looking to atone for their sole loss, an eight-wicket defeat in theFour months out from the World Cup the series highlighted the gulf between second-ranked India and third-ranked New Zealand. It did look as if India were heading for another defeat when Matt Henry and Trent Boult ripped out the first four wickets in under 10 overs. But when the swing bowlers were taken out of the equation, Rayudu and Shankar toyed with the attack, putting on 98 for the fifth wicket before Shankar was run out at 45. Rayudu, who faced 84 deliveries to reach 44, needed only 27 more for his remaining 46 runs in an innings that included eight fours and four sixes.

He had a life on 60 when dropped by Boult and was eventually removed when Henry, New Zealand’s most successful bowler, came back for his second spell.Hardik Pandya provided late fireworks for India with 45 off 22 deliveries, while Henry finished with four for 35.

New Zealand batted through to the 45th over, which captain Kane Williamson described as "a step in the right direction" after being comprehensively beaten in the first three games of the series.

India

R. Sharma b Henry 2

S. Dhawan c Henry b Boult 6

S. Gill c Santner b Henry 7

A. Rayudu c Munro b Henry 90

M. Dhoni b Boult 1

V. Shankar run out 45

K. Jadhav b Henry 34

H. Pandya c Boult b Neesham 45

B . Kumar c Taylor b Boult 6

M. Shami run out (Boult) 1

Y. Chahal not out 0

Extras: (b 5, lb 7, wd 2 nb1) 15

Total: (for all out; 49.5 overs) 252

Fall: 1-8 (Sharma), 2-12 (Dhawan), 3-17 (Gill), 4-18 (Dhoni), 5-116 (Shankar), 6-190 (Rayudu), 7-203 (Jadhav), 8-248 (Pandya), 9-252 (Kumar), 10-252 (Shami)

Bowling: Henry 10-1-35-4 (1nb), Boult 9.5-2-39-3 (2w), Neesham 5-0-33-1, de Grandhomme 7-0-33-0, Munro 10-0-47-0, Santner 3-0-18-0, Astle 5-0-35-0

New Zealand

C. Munro b Shami 24

H. Nicholls c Jadhav b Shami 8

K. Williamson c Dhawan b Jadhav 39

R. Taylor lbw Pandya 1

T. Latham lbw Chahal 37

J. Neesham run out (Dhoni) 44

C. de Grandhomme lbw Chahal 11

M. Santner c Shami b Pandya 22

T. Astle lbw Chahal 10

M. Henry not out 17

T. Boult c Shami b Kumar 1

Extras: (wd 3) 3

Total: (all out; 44.1 overs) 217

Fall: 1-18 (Nicholls), 2-37 (Munro), 3-38 (Taylor), 4-105 (Williamson), 5-119 (Latham), 6-135 (de Grandhomme), 7-176 (Neesham), 8-194 (Astle), 9-204 (Santner), 10-217 (Boult)

Bowling: Kumar 7.1-0-38-1, Shami 8-0-35-2 (1w), Pandya 8-1-50-2 (1w), Shankar 4-0-19-0, Chahal 10-0-41-3, Jadhav 7-0-34-1 (1w) Toss: India Result: India won by 35 runs Series: India won 4-1

Umpires: Shaun George (RSA), Wayne Knights (NZL)

TV Umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS).