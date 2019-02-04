BD’s Taskin ruled out of NZ tour

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: Bangladesh’s tour of New Zealand this month suffered a blow Sunday after pace bowler Taskin Ahmed was ruled out of the series with an ankle injury by the team doctor.Ahmed was recalled into the side’s one-day international and Test squads after an impressive show for the Sylhet Sixers in the Bangladesh Premier League Twenty20 tournament.
